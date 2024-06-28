MoRTH peeved at delay in land acquisition in Meghalaya

Shillong, June 28: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had adopted a strong stand on land acquisition delays in Meghalaya.

The CM who met recently the Minister of Road Transport and Highways in New Delhi, said that the Government of India had even thought of cancelling those projects where there are delays in land acquisition and it had also spoken about bypassing those areas where land acquisition process continued to exist for long time.

The Chief Minister said he also met the Union Civil Aviation Minister and urged him to start night flights from the Shillong Airport. Talks were also held about expansion of Baljek Airport runaway expansion and starting Shillong Tura flight

Meanwhile, Sangma also met the DoNER minister and expressed that the guideline for getting schemes from the Ministry of DoNER was quite complex and the process must be simplified

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today said that the government was ready to discuss matters pertaining to amnesty to HNLC can be discussed. Following complaints that HNLC is still sending extortion notes to people through WhatsApp, he said that the police have been asked to investigate into these aspects. Sangma said that amnesty could be discussed and decided on case-to-case basis as there were some heinous.

The CM has denied any reports of division within the party (NPP) and the family over finalising candidate for Gambegre Bye Election. He said that the party had held discussion with all the leaders whose names were doing rounds and all of them had expressed their willingness to abide by the party’s decision.