Friday, June 28, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Religious leaders reject US report on religious freedom in India

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 28: The US in its 2023 report on International Religious Freedom on Wednesday, criticised India over religious freedom and also voiced alarm over rising bigotry against certain religious groups across the world.

 

Many religious leaders have also expressed strong reservations to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s assertions that there was a concerning rise in hate speech and anti-conversion law in India.

 

Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, President of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council and successor to the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah denounced the report as “false, bogus, and fabricated”.

 

He asserted: “Our Constitution provides complete freedom to people of all religions. The government of India ensures that all kinds of religious faiths and its followers co-exist without any restrictions.”

 

Haji Syed Salman Chishti, President of the Chishti Foundation of Ajmer, Rajasthan, dismissed the report, stating: “Opinions of other countries do not matter to us. Our Constitution, law and order, and infrastructure are capable of handling internal matters. Our Constitution protects all our rights and allows us to follow any religion of our choice.”

 

Nirmal Singh, President of the Central Singh Sabha Gurdwara, also criticised the report, claiming: “The American report is wrong. India is living in a golden age. Today, people of every religion are represented in the Parliament.”

 

“If America had raised this question in the 1980s or 1990s, I would have supported it. But today, festivals are celebrated grandly, and we also receive funding,” he added.

 

The National Coordinator of the Indian Sarva Dharma Parliament, Maharshi Bhrigu Peethadhishwar Goswami Sushil Maharaj, denounced the report and said: “India is the only country where everyone is safe, regardless of religion or community. I reject this report. Minorities are the safest in India, and this report is just an attempt to weaken the country.”

 

Labelling the report as “baseless and fabricated”, President of Takht Sri Patna Sahib Jagjot Singh Sohi echoed similar sentiments.

 

He said: “The minorities in India are safe and secure in India, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They (minorities) are getting equal opportunities, and they are flourishing in every sphere.”

 

Wamik Warsi of Deva Sharif Dargah in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, also expressed his disapproval of US report. (IANS)

Previous article
MoRTH peeved at delay in land acquisition in Meghalaya
Next article
Ensure functionality of JJM schemes, Assam minister tells officials
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Ensure functionality of JJM schemes, Assam minister tells officials

Guwahati, June 28: Assam PHED minister Jayanta Malla Baruah reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) schemes in...
Technology

Telecom Act 2023 strengthens protections for citizen privacy: DoT

Shillong, June 28: The New Telecom Act 2023, which partially came into effect on June 26, strengthens protections...
INTERNATIONAL

India’s forex reserves rise by $816 million to scale 653.7 billion mark

Shillong, June 28: India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $816 million to $653.71 billion in the week ended...
Politics

BJP MLAs to protest in Bengal Assembly over assault on party activist at Cooch Behar

Shillong, June 28: BJP legislators in West Bengal will start a marathon dharna on the Assembly premises from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ensure functionality of JJM schemes, Assam minister tells officials

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 28: Assam PHED minister Jayanta Malla Baruah reviewed...

Telecom Act 2023 strengthens protections for citizen privacy: DoT

Technology 0
Shillong, June 28: The New Telecom Act 2023, which...

India’s forex reserves rise by $816 million to scale 653.7 billion mark

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 28: India's foreign exchange reserves rose by...
Load more

Popular news

Ensure functionality of JJM schemes, Assam minister tells officials

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 28: Assam PHED minister Jayanta Malla Baruah reviewed...

Telecom Act 2023 strengthens protections for citizen privacy: DoT

Technology 0
Shillong, June 28: The New Telecom Act 2023, which...

India’s forex reserves rise by $816 million to scale 653.7 billion mark

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 28: India's foreign exchange reserves rose by...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img