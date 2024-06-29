Saturday, June 29, 2024
NATIONAL

Delhi court reserves order on CBI’s plea seeking custody of CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, June 29: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday reserved its order on CBI’s application demanding judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the corruption case linked to the liquor policy case.

During the hearing, vacation judge Sunena Sharma remarked that upon the expiry of the police remand, the court has no option but to send the accused to judicial custody. CM Kejriwal, on June 26, was sent to CBI custody for three days by Rouse Avenue Court on the agency’s application seeking custody of the Aam Aadmi Party supremo for interrogation.

Earlier, that day, CM Kejriwal was formally arrested by the CBI when he was produced before vacation judge Amitabh Rawat. Permission was granted to the CBI to produce CM Kejriwal in the special court after he was questioned by the central agency in Tihar Jail earlier this week.

In a related development, the AAP supremo had withdrawn his plea filed before the Supreme Court challenging the interim stay ordered by the Delhi High Court on his release on bail in the money laundering case linked to the liquor policy scam case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, submitted before a vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti that a fresh plea would be moved before the apex court in view of the latest decision of the Delhi High Court staying the trial court order granting bail to CM Kejriwal in the money laundering case.

In its final verdict pronounced on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Delhi High Court on Tuesday had said that the trial court’s vacation bench did not apply its mind to the entire material and it ought to give equal opportunity to the ED to argue the bail.

IANS

