Monday, July 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Attendees pose after the 6th Installation Ceremony of the Rotary Club Shillong Heritage was held at City Hut Dhaba, on Saturday. Vikash Chokhani was installed as the president, Anupam Choudhury as secretary and Prashant Goenka as treasurer for the year 2024-2025. Dr (Fr) John Parankimalil, popularly known as Fr PD Johny, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The function was attended by Club members, friends and well-wishers. The Rotary Club Shillong Heritage has carried out several social welfare activities of which very recently a Skill Development Centre was set up at Jyoti Sroat Inclusive School, Shillong.

By: By Our Reporter

