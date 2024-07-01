Splitsvilla fame Digvijay Rathee pours his heart out for Shillong

By Emihun-i Pakma

SHILLONG, June 30: The term “reality star” is far from uncommon in today’s world, thanks largely to the pervasive influence of social media. On June 29, Shillong had the pleasure of welcoming the famed Splitsvilla contestant, Digvijay Rathee.

Digvijay, a name well-known and beloved by many, first gained popularity through his appearance on MTV Roadies. His visit to the picturesque hills of Shillong was his first, and he had nothing but praise for the city. From the organisers to the fans, Digvijay’s love for Shillong was evident.

During his visit, Digvijay took the time to answer some burning questions that his fans were eager to know. His genuine appreciation for Shillong and its people has undoubtedly left a lasting impression. He mentioned that during a visit to Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, everyone recommended he visit Meghalaya. Reflecting on his journey on Splitsvilla, he spoke of the immense love he has been receiving and appreciated the hosts for their compliments throughout his journey. He shared that his experience on Splitsvilla has been amazing so far, and with the show set to air for another month and a half, he believes it will only get better.

When asked if Splitsvilla is scripted, Digvijay immediately responded with a firm “no,” explaining that whatever the contestants decide to do or say is based on their personal prerogative. He added that the show’s makers do try to make it more interesting with certain twists, which he thinks is perfectly acceptable.

Digvijay was also asked about Pema Leilani, last season’s contestant and the only representative from Shillong so far. Although he has never met her, he had nothing but positive things to say, describing her as the sweetest girl on the show and noting that he had heard she is the same outside of it. He further mentioned that he believes Northeastern people are very kind-hearted, and the people he has met are the purest and nicest.

In relation to Shillong, Digvijay believes more people from the city should be featured on reality shows so that the world can see what they are truly like. “Reality shows require genuine people, and fans love those who have a good heart. I believe people from Shillong should try for it and give it their all. They will do so well, I believe.”

This memorable event was made possible by the dedicated efforts of the organiser, Larsen Sawian, of Red Flame Event Management.

The event at Vivanta hosted over 200 guests.

When asked what prompted him to invite Digvijay, the organiser, Larsen Sawian, revealed that the comment section of his last celebrity event was flooded with requests to bring Digvijay. Larsen started these celebrity events in 2022 with Gary Lu, followed by many others. His management team has been organising various events for quite a few years, including fashion shows and live acoustic sessions, with current gigs at Heiga and Vivanta. To the fans’ delight, Larsen hinted at another surprise event next month.

Their efforts aim to provide the people of Meghalaya with more opportunities to meet their favorite stars. As they look forward to organising more such events, the excitement in Shillong is palpable.