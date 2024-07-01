BSF nabs three B’desh natls for illegal entry

SHILLONG, June 30: Three Bangladesh nationals were apprehended by alert troops of 193rd Battalion of the BSF on Sunday for illegally entering Indian territory with the help of two Indian touts, who were also nabbed along with the trio.

The three Bangladesh nationals are Mohibur Rehman (30), Kudus Miah (25), residents of Sunamganj district, and Mubarak Hossain (16), a resident of Sylhet district, from Bangladesh inside Indian territory in East Khasi Hills.

Acting on specific information, a BSF party stationed at Dangar Tri Junction stopped a car, and on suspicion, apprehended two Indian touts and three Bangladeshi nationals.

On preliminary questioning, the apprehended Bangladesh nationals claimed that they illegally entered into Indian territory with intention to go to Kashmir (India) in search of jobs. The apprehended persons were handed over to Dangar PS, East Khasi Hills, for further legal formalities.