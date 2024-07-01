Locals suspect conspiracy by Hima Sohra, KHADC

Council decides to reclassify Majai into a Raid, sparks outcry

SHILLONG, June 30: A controversial decision of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Executive Committee to reclassify Majai, a village under Hima Sohra, into a Raid has sparked significant controversy among local residents.

Many residents allege that influential individuals within Hima Sohra, in collaboration with key figures in the KHADC, are conspiring to serve their vested interests. The key figures named include Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem, Deputy Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pynshngain N Syiem, and other members of the Executive Committee (EC).

The controversy began with a notification issued by the KHADC on June 24, following an order from the EC on June 21. This order reviewed and revoked an earlier Executive Order from May 7, 2020, which stated that “Majai and its administration will be looked after by the Syiem and Hima of Sohra.” The recent notification reverts the status of Majai to ‘Raid Majai,’ as per the Executive Committee order of June 25, 2019.

Adding to the tension, a petition was submitted to the Syiem of Sohra, Freeman Sing Syiem, on May 30 by the General Secretary of Dorbar Shnong Majai. The petition questioned the issuance of a land document (dulir) to a non-Khasi in Majai and the appointment of a chairman in the village, demanding a response within three days.

This issue is further complicated by the historical context. Former CEM late HS Shylla had removed Freeman Sing Syiem from his position over similar accusations of issuing land documents to non-Khasis. However, he was reinstated in June 2019 by the EC led by former CEM Teinwell Dkhar, with the current CEM serving as Deputy CEM in charge of Elaka at the time.

Majai, a major hub for limestone export to Bangladesh, has seen increased scrutiny over its management and export activities.

Many residents believe the decision to declare Majai as a Raid is motivated by the potential financial benefits from these exports.

The situation remains tense, with residents and local leaders calling for transparency and accountability from the KHADC and Hima Sohra authorities.