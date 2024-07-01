Monday, July 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Khasi among Google’s supported languages; CM praises tech giant

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 30: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Sunday, expressed gratitude to tech giant Google for including Khasi in its list of supported languages. Sangma praised this milestone on social media, emphasising that it will empower locals and facilitate learning the language for others.
“Thank @Google for recognising Khasi in their list of supported languages! This milestone will not only empower locals but also make it easier for anyone interested in learning our language from Meghalaya. We urge them to include other regional languages like Garo also,” the chief minister stated in his post on X.
Google’s recent expansion of its Google Translate service added 110 new languages, including Khasi from Meghalaya, bringing the total number of supported languages to 243. This achievement was made possible through Google’s PaLM 2 large language model, which uses artificial intelligence to learn new languages. This expansion aligns with Google’s ambitious goal, announced in November 2022, to support 1,000 languages globally.
The inclusion of Khasi has been widely appreciated across the state, with many hoping that other regional languages, such as Garo, will soon be recognised as well.

