Monday, July 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Modernisation of Justice System: Focus on efficiency and victims’ rights

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 1: India’s criminal justice system underwent a significant transformation with the implementation of three new laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

These laws, which came into force on Monday, replaced the longstanding British-era statutes: the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act. All across the country, new FIRs were registered under these modernised laws, marking a departure from the previous legal frameworks.

However, cases filed before July 1 will continue under the old laws until they reach their final conclusion. The journey towards these reforms began six months ago when the laws were enacted, following extensive consultations with key stakeholders such as Supreme Court judges, governors, civil servants, police officers, and lawmakers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah played a pivotal role, conducting 158 meetings and incorporating around 3,200 suggestions into the drafting process.

The laws were scrutinised by a Parliamentary committee, with most recommendations being accepted before being presented to Parliament for approval. The consultation process took four years before enactment of the laws six months ago. Key features of the new laws include: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been streamlined to 358 sections, down from 511 in the IPC, incorporating 21 new crimes, increased penalties for 82 offences, and introducing minimum punishments for 25 crimes. Duration of imprisonment has been extended in 41 crimes.

Moreover, community service has been introduced as a penalty in six crimes. Around 19 sections have been removed. Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) now comprises 531 sections, with modifications to 177 sections, including additions of nine new sections and 39 sub-sections, and deletions of 14 sections. Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaces the Indian Evidence Act (166 sections) with 170 sections, making changes to 24 sections and adding two new sub-sections while removing six sections.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had articulated the ethos behind these reforms as “citizen first, dignity first, and justice first,” emphasising a shift from traditional policing methods (‘danda’) to modern data-driven approaches. The new laws also prioritise swift justice for crimes against women and children, ensuring completion of investigations within two months of filing.

Victims are entitled to regular updates on their cases within 90 days, and courts are empowered to limit adjournments to expedite proceedings. In Parliament, Amit Shah underscored that the focus of these reforms is on enhancing justice delivery while safeguarding the rights of both victims and accused individuals, moving away from punitive measures alone.

The overhaul aims to rid the legal system of colonial-era vestiges and enable online reporting of crimes, allowing for more accessible and transparent law enforcement. These legislative changes mark a significant step towards modernising India’s criminal justice system, aligning it with contemporary needs and global standards. \

IANS

Previous article
‘Rape and murder’ victim’s body found in SGH
Next article
SEBEX 2: India’s breakthrough in non-nuclear explosives technology
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

GST collection jumps 7.7 pc in June to Rs 1.74 lakh crore

New Delhi, July 1: India's gross GST collection rose to Rs 1.74 lakh crore in June this year...
NATIONAL

SEBEX 2: India’s breakthrough in non-nuclear explosives technology

New Delhi, July 1: India has taken a significant stride towards achieving self-reliance in defence with the development...
MEGHALAYA

‘Rape and murder’ victim’s body found in SGH

Tura, July 1: The body of a woman who is suspected to have been raped and murdered was...
News Alert

Assam govt constitutes 7th state finance commission

Guwahati, July 1: The Assam government, has in pursuance of the provisions of Article 243-I and 243-Y of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

GST collection jumps 7.7 pc in June to Rs 1.74 lakh crore

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: India's gross GST collection rose...

SEBEX 2: India’s breakthrough in non-nuclear explosives technology

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: India has taken a significant...

‘Rape and murder’ victim’s body found in SGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 1: The body of a woman who...
Load more

Popular news

GST collection jumps 7.7 pc in June to Rs 1.74 lakh crore

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: India's gross GST collection rose...

SEBEX 2: India’s breakthrough in non-nuclear explosives technology

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: India has taken a significant...

‘Rape and murder’ victim’s body found in SGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 1: The body of a woman who...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img