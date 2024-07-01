Monday, July 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

‘Rape and murder’ victim’s body found in SGH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, July 1: The body of a woman who is suspected to have been raped and murdered was on Sunday afternoon recovered by South Garo Hills police from Jadigittim under Nongabibra Police Station.

According to police, personnel of the Nongalbibra police station were alerted about a female body at Jadigittim locality at around 3: 30 pm.  Accordingly, a police team from Nongalbibra PS and Jadi Outpost immediately rushed to the spot.

During inquiry the female body was identified as that of one, Rupa Rabha (36), daughter of Rajesh Bahadur, who hails from Raipara, Boko under Kamrup district in Assam. An inquest over the body revealed a slit throat causing the victim’s death.

“The body was found 20 meters away from the house where she lived. The victim was staying alone in a rented house and we suspect it to be a case of rape and murder,” police informed.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under 302 and 376 sections of IPC and investigation is on.
Assam govt constitutes 7th state finance commission
Modernisation of Justice System: Focus on efficiency and victims’ rights
