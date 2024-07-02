Himanta inspects flood-hit Bokakhat area by boat

Guwahati, July 2: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited flood-affected Bankuwal at Bokakhat sub-division in Golaghat district and inspected the area.

Notably, Sarma took a boat journey to reach out to the area at Bankuwal where the current flood breached a point of an embankment. As a result of the breach, around 72 villages have been inundated.

The chief minister interacted with the flood-affected people taking shelter on the embankment and took note of the flood-induced damage.

Later, he visited the temporary relief camp set up at Kamargaon Higher Secondary School and took stock of the relief materials, including facilities being provided to the camp inmates.

Sarma also enquired about the medical facilities, safe drinking water and food being given to the inmates in the camp and assured them of all possible help from the state government.

“Once the flood water recedes, the breach point will be repaired using the latest technology and action will be taken to facilitate the flood victims’ early return to their respective homes,” he said.

The chief minister also asked the district commissioner to ensure that the flood victims get adequate help from the administration. Besides, the DC was also asked to ensure availability of adequate fodder for domestic animals sheltered in the relief camps.