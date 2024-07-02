Tuesday, July 2, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Group files complaint to Education Dept over misleading recruitment advertisement

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, July 2: The AMMSU on Tuesday filed a complaint to the Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Education Department in Shillong over an alleged misleading advertisement for recruitment of an Assistant Teacher at the Rajabala Higher Secondary School in West Garo Hills.

According to the union, the advertisement dated June 27, contained misleading and inaccurate information which has led to confusion among potential applicants.

“The advertisement fails to specify whether the vacant post falls under the elementary section or the secondary section, contrary to the Education Department’s notification dated July 1, 2020. This notification explicitly states that MTET is a compulsory requirement for recruitment to vacant posts in lower classes (I-VIII) in all categories of schools,” it said.

According to the union, the advertisement invited applications for a single vacancy for Assistant Teacher (Arts) without specifying whether the post pertains to the Upper Primary section or the Secondary Section. The union also pointed out that as the teacher who retired recently was a PU qualified one, it indicated that the post is a position in the Upper Primary section. However, the post was advertised as that of the Secondary Section by the SMC.

Pointing out that the advertisement lacked clarity on critical aspects hindering aspiring candidates from fully understanding the position’s nature, the union urged the official to look into the matter and take steps to cancel the advertisement.r

Previous article
Himanta inspects flood-hit Bokakhat area by boat
Next article
NGH police arrest 3 habitual offenders after they loot cash, valuables at gun point
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Neeraj Chopra is a ‘cool cat’, very consistent, he will win the gold, says AFI chief

Sumariwalla Mumbai, July 2: Olympics, Asian, and World Championships gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is a 'cool...
NATIONAL

116 killed in stampede at religious event in UP’s Hathras

Hathras (UP), July 2: The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras...
NATIONAL

PM Modi punctures Rahul Gandhi’s ‘violent Hindu’ remark with Swami Vivekanand reference

New Delhi, July 2:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address...
NATIONAL

Porsche case: Pune court grants bail to builder father-son Agarwal duo

Pune (Maharashtra), July 2:  A Pune Magistrate granted bail to Pune builder Vishal S. Agarwal and his father...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Neeraj Chopra is a ‘cool cat’, very consistent, he will win the gold, says AFI chief

NATIONAL 0
Sumariwalla Mumbai, July 2: Olympics, Asian, and World Championships...

116 killed in stampede at religious event in UP’s Hathras

NATIONAL 0
Hathras (UP), July 2: The death toll in the...

PM Modi punctures Rahul Gandhi’s ‘violent Hindu’ remark with Swami Vivekanand reference

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 2:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying...
Load more

Popular news

Neeraj Chopra is a ‘cool cat’, very consistent, he will win the gold, says AFI chief

NATIONAL 0
Sumariwalla Mumbai, July 2: Olympics, Asian, and World Championships...

116 killed in stampede at religious event in UP’s Hathras

NATIONAL 0
Hathras (UP), July 2: The death toll in the...

PM Modi punctures Rahul Gandhi’s ‘violent Hindu’ remark with Swami Vivekanand reference

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 2:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img