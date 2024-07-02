Group files complaint to Education Dept over misleading recruitment advertisement

Tura, July 2: The AMMSU on Tuesday filed a complaint to the Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Education Department in Shillong over an alleged misleading advertisement for recruitment of an Assistant Teacher at the Rajabala Higher Secondary School in West Garo Hills.

According to the union, the advertisement dated June 27, contained misleading and inaccurate information which has led to confusion among potential applicants.

“The advertisement fails to specify whether the vacant post falls under the elementary section or the secondary section, contrary to the Education Department’s notification dated July 1, 2020. This notification explicitly states that MTET is a compulsory requirement for recruitment to vacant posts in lower classes (I-VIII) in all categories of schools,” it said.

According to the union, the advertisement invited applications for a single vacancy for Assistant Teacher (Arts) without specifying whether the post pertains to the Upper Primary section or the Secondary Section. The union also pointed out that as the teacher who retired recently was a PU qualified one, it indicated that the post is a position in the Upper Primary section. However, the post was advertised as that of the Secondary Section by the SMC.

Pointing out that the advertisement lacked clarity on critical aspects hindering aspiring candidates from fully understanding the position’s nature, the union urged the official to look into the matter and take steps to cancel the advertisement.r