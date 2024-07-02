Mexico eliminated as Ecuador earns spot in quarter-finals

Venezuela seal top spot in Copa Group B with win over Jamaica

GLENDALE, (USA) July 1: Mexico was eliminated from the Copa America after a 0-0 draw against Ecuador, which advanced to the quarterfinals Sunday night after avoiding a penalty in stoppage time thanks to a VAR review.

Mexico was initially awarded a penalty kick by referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca when Ecuador’s Félix Torres took down Mexican forward Guillermo Martínez in the penalty box.

VAR rescinded the penalty because Torres touched the ball and Mexico was awarded a corner kick, sending in a chorus of boos raining down from the Mexican fans at State Farm Stadium.

Ecuador weathered a second-half push by Mexico in front of 62,656 mostly pro-Mexico fans to finish second in Group B behind Venezuela.

Ecuador and Mexico finished level on four points from three games but Ecuador advanced thanks to a better goal differential and will face Group A winner Argentina in the quarterfinals Thursday in Houston.

Mexico failed to get out of the group stage for the fourth time in its last five Copa America appearances, which could put Lozano’s job in jeopardy.

El Tri was eliminated in the first round of the World Cup for the first time since 1978 in Qatar two years ago and lost to the United States in CONCACAF Nations League final in March.

Mexico had one goal on 57 shots in three Copa America games.

Mexico needed a win to advance after losing 1-0 to Venezuela on a penalty kick in the 57th minute and beating Jamaica 1-0 in the tournament opener.

Ecuador, ahead 4-1 in goal differential, only needed a draw to reach the quarterfinals following a 3-1 win over Jamaica and a 2-1 loss to group leader Venezuela.

VENEZUELA WIN

Eduard Bello opened the scoring in the 49th minute and Venezuela completed Group B play with a perfect record, beating Jamaica 3-0 on Sunday night in Copa America.

Venezuela (3-0-0) played without coach Fernando Batista after he was handed a one-match suspension by CONMEBOL for his team’s late arrival to the field in a victory over Mexico.

By winning Group B, Venezuela avoided a Thursday matchup in the quarterfinals against tournament favorite and defending champion Argentina.

Instead, the Venezuelans will take on Group A runner-up Canada on Friday.

Bello took a crossing pass from Jon Aramburu and sent a header to the bottom right corner of the net from the right side of the 6-yard box. It was the second goal of the tournament for Bello, who scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the opener.

In the 56th minute, Salomón Rondón used an assist from Yangel Herrera to send a left-footed kick from the center of box to the middle of the net.

It was also the second goal for Rondón, who scored on a penalty kick in a 1-0 victory over Mexico in the team’s second match.

Eric Ramírez completed the scoring when he took a through ball from Kervin Andrade in the 85th minute and drilled a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.

Goalkeeper Rafael Romo stopped one shot on goal for Venezuela.

Jahmali Waite did not have a save in goal for Jamaica (0-3-0). (PTI)