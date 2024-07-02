Newcastle United sign Lewis Hall from Chelsea

NEWCASTLE, July 1: Newcastle United have announced the signing of young versatile full-back Lewis Hall on a long-term contract from West London club Chelsea. The Chelsea Academy graduate moved to the Toons on a loan move in the 2023/24 season following which Newcastle were obligated to sign him for a fee reported to be 28 million Euros.

The 19-year-old full-back has signed a long-term contract at St. James’ Park after impressing in his 22 appearances for the Magpies during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring twice. A boyhood Magpies supporter, the England Under-21 international made his debut in Newcastle United’s 8-0 win at Sheffield United in September 2023. (IANS)