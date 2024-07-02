Tuesday, July 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Rape & murder victim’s body found in South Garo Hills

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, July 1: The body of a woman who is suspected to have been raped and murdered was recovered by South Garo police from Jadigittim under Nongalbibra police station on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, personnel of the Nongalbibra police station were alerted about a female body at Jadigittim locality at around 3: 30 pm. Accordingly, a police team from Nongalbibra PS and Jadi outpost immediately rushed to the spot.
During inquiry, the body was identified as that of one Rupa Rabha (36), daughter of Rajesh Bahadur, who hailed from Raipara, Boko under Kamrup district in Assam.
An inquest over the body revealed a slit throat causing the victim’s death.
“The body was found 20 meters away from the house where she lived. The victim was staying alone in a rented house and we suspect it to be a case of rape and murder,” police said.
A case was registered under Sections 302 and 376 sections of the IPC.

