No complaint lodged against Ao, says Hek

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 1: BJP senior leader and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek has downplayed the allegations against M Chuba Ao who is being held responsible by a section of party leaders for the NPP’s defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya.

Reacting to the accusations against the party’s Meghalaya in charge, Hek said such things happen in all political parties and the matter will be discussed at the party level.

Stating that such statements should not be given much attention, he added that the party leaders have not received any complaint from anyone in this regard.

It may be mentioned that certain BJP leaders from Garo Hills are not at all happy with the party’s leadership in Meghalaya including M Chuba Ao and many of them are holding Ao responsible for not being able to convince the party leadership to contest the Lok Sabha polls in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Hek stated that the Congress will not be able to retain the Gambegre seat as it will be a different election altogether.

Making it clear that the saffron party would also contest the Gambegre bypoll, Hek added that there are several aspirants who are keen to contest the polls on a BJP ticket.

He also mentioned that the BJP should contest the upcoming district council elections in Meghalaya although he did not speak anything concrete on the matter.