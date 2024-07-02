Tuesday, July 2, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

No complaint lodged against Ao, says Hek

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 1: BJP senior leader and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek has downplayed the allegations against M Chuba Ao who is being held responsible by a section of party leaders for the NPP’s defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya.
Reacting to the accusations against the party’s Meghalaya in charge, Hek said such things happen in all political parties and the matter will be discussed at the party level.
Stating that such statements should not be given much attention, he added that the party leaders have not received any complaint from anyone in this regard.
It may be mentioned that certain BJP leaders from Garo Hills are not at all happy with the party’s leadership in Meghalaya including M Chuba Ao and many of them are holding Ao responsible for not being able to convince the party leadership to contest the Lok Sabha polls in Meghalaya.
Meanwhile, Hek stated that the Congress will not be able to retain the Gambegre seat as it will be a different election altogether.
Making it clear that the saffron party would also contest the Gambegre bypoll, Hek added that there are several aspirants who are keen to contest the polls on a BJP ticket.
He also mentioned that the BJP should contest the upcoming district council elections in Meghalaya although he did not speak anything concrete on the matter.

Previous article
Rape & murder victim’s body found in South Garo Hills
Next article
Ricky’s maiden speech in LS harps on language recognition
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

LS election-o amako man·anina Ao-ni kosako matnanganirangko Hek jegala

SHILLONG: Adita salrangna skang ong·atanggipa Lok Sabha election-o BJP-ni chakpaaniko on·gipa NPP-ni amako man·ahani gimin BJP-ni Meghalaya in-charge...
MEGHALAYA

‘You are not Hindus’: Rahul hits out at BJP in Lok Sabha

Opp leader says saffron party indulges in violence, hate 24x7 NEW DELHI, July 1: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi...
MEGHALAYA

Ricky’s maiden speech in LS harps on language recognition

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, July 1: The newly-elected VPP MP from Shillong constituency, Ricky AJ Syngkon in his...
MEGHALAYA

Rape & murder victim’s body found in South Garo Hills

From Our Correspondent TURA, July 1: The body of a woman who is suspected to have been raped and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LS election-o amako man·anina Ao-ni kosako matnanganirangko Hek jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Adita salrangna skang ong·atanggipa Lok Sabha election-o BJP-ni...

‘You are not Hindus’: Rahul hits out at BJP in Lok Sabha

MEGHALAYA 0
Opp leader says saffron party indulges in violence, hate...

Ricky’s maiden speech in LS harps on language recognition

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, July 1: The newly-elected VPP...
Load more

Popular news

LS election-o amako man·anina Ao-ni kosako matnanganirangko Hek jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Adita salrangna skang ong·atanggipa Lok Sabha election-o BJP-ni...

‘You are not Hindus’: Rahul hits out at BJP in Lok Sabha

MEGHALAYA 0
Opp leader says saffron party indulges in violence, hate...

Ricky’s maiden speech in LS harps on language recognition

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, July 1: The newly-elected VPP...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img