Tuesday, July 2, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Researchers discover 21 new species of fauna in M’laya

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 1: Twenty-one new species of fauna were discovered in Meghalaya last year, a report titled “Animal Discoveries 2023: New Species and New Records” said. The report was released by Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Monday.
He announced that India is the first country to compile a comprehensive checklist of its entire fauna, encompassing 1,04,561 species, thereby establishing its leadership in global biodiversity documentation.
Among the discoveries from Meghalaya, 21 new species and 4 new records were noted. The most remarkable finding was Neolissochilus pnar, the world’s largest cave fish. It was discovered in the limestone caves. The species is named after the Pnar sub-tribal group of the Khasi people in East Jaintia Hills where it was found.
Meghalaya’s limestone caves, such as Krem Um Ladaw and Krem Chympe in Jaintia Hills, are known for their rich subterranean biodiversity. The entrance to Krem Um Ladaw is a large, open pitch head in a seasonally dry streambed within a forest, while Krem Chympe is a horizontal river cave with deep water tunnels and small waterfalls. The Neolissochilus pnar was collected from these locations in 2019 and 2020.
Another significant discovery in Meghalaya was the amphibian species Amolops siju, described so by researchers Bhaskar Saikia, Bikramjit Sinha, A Shabnam and KP Dinesh. This species was found in the dark and twilight zones of Siju Cave in South Garo Hills and its name is derived from the locality where it was discovered.
In 2023, Indian scientists, academicians, and researchers documented 641 discoveries, including 442 new species, 199 new records for India, and 19 new genera.
Yadav emphasized that India’s commitment to biodiversity conservation is reflected in its traditions and values, positioning the country as a global leader in this field.
Out of the 641 new species and records documented across the country, 138 new species and records were found in the Northeast.

Previous article
Meghalaya faces persistent trials in menstrual hygiene
Next article
KHADC delimitation committee gets 50 pleas
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

LS election-o amako man·anina Ao-ni kosako matnanganirangko Hek jegala

SHILLONG: Adita salrangna skang ong·atanggipa Lok Sabha election-o BJP-ni chakpaaniko on·gipa NPP-ni amako man·ahani gimin BJP-ni Meghalaya in-charge...
MEGHALAYA

‘You are not Hindus’: Rahul hits out at BJP in Lok Sabha

Opp leader says saffron party indulges in violence, hate 24x7 NEW DELHI, July 1: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi...
MEGHALAYA

Ricky’s maiden speech in LS harps on language recognition

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, July 1: The newly-elected VPP MP from Shillong constituency, Ricky AJ Syngkon in his...
MEGHALAYA

No complaint lodged against Ao, says Hek

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 1: BJP senior leader and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek has downplayed the allegations against...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LS election-o amako man·anina Ao-ni kosako matnanganirangko Hek jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Adita salrangna skang ong·atanggipa Lok Sabha election-o BJP-ni...

‘You are not Hindus’: Rahul hits out at BJP in Lok Sabha

MEGHALAYA 0
Opp leader says saffron party indulges in violence, hate...

Ricky’s maiden speech in LS harps on language recognition

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, July 1: The newly-elected VPP...
Load more

Popular news

LS election-o amako man·anina Ao-ni kosako matnanganirangko Hek jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Adita salrangna skang ong·atanggipa Lok Sabha election-o BJP-ni...

‘You are not Hindus’: Rahul hits out at BJP in Lok Sabha

MEGHALAYA 0
Opp leader says saffron party indulges in violence, hate...

Ricky’s maiden speech in LS harps on language recognition

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, July 1: The newly-elected VPP...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img