KHADC delimitation committee gets 50 pleas

SHILLONG, July 1: The KHADC delimitation panel has received 50 petitions for the readjustment of the 29 existing constituencies of the council.

The committee’s chairman, Stralwell Kharsyiemlieh told a section of reporters on Monday that the panel members tried to address all the petitions received.

“We will submit our final report to the Executive Committee (EC) by the end of this month,” Kharsyiemlieh, a retired judge of the KHADC, said.

He said the committee wanted to submit the report in the last week of June but could not meet the deadline as it had to attend to two fresh petitions.

He said a few constituencies in Shillong and East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and Eastern West Khasi Hills would be readjusted to ensure that there is uniformity in the number of electors across the 29 constituencies.

He, however, said the delimitation will not affect all the constituencies.

When asked about the criteria, he said they are primarily considering the distance of a village from the constituency they will be attached to and the strength of the electorate to bring about uniformity.

Kharsyiemlieh said they need to readjust constituencies such as Mawlai which has the most voters and Laban-Mawprem which has the least.

He said they will have to attach some of the areas under Mawlai constituency to other constituencies to reduce the gap in the number of voters.