Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram videos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, known for their musical prowess and now as parents, recently delighted fans with a new hilarious video on Instagram, shared by the singer. The couple, who are parents to RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, exhibited their fun-loving side in the video shared on Instagram. Rather than dampening her spirits, Rocky’s playful reaction seemed to fuel Rihanna’s enthusiasm further. In the video, she intensified her dance moves, swinging her jacket around before tossing it towards the camera. As Rihanna laughed off-camera, Rocky humorously declared, “I’m too old for this,” and walked off, adding a humorous touch to the playful moment. (ANI)