Tuesday, July 2, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Usher, Victoria Monet shine bright at 2024 BET Awards

By: Agencies

Date:

The 2024 BET Awards celebrated a night of music excellence and star-studded performances, as Usher, Victoria Monet, and Killer Mike emerged as some of the biggest winners of the evening.
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the event held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday showcased a vibrant display of talent and creativity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Victoria Monet seized the spotlight, claiming two prestigious awards: BET Her Award and Video of the Year for her compelling work On My Mama.
Killer Mike’s album Michael earned him the coveted Album of the Year accolade, while Usher was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and named Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.
The ceremony kicked off with an electrifying performance by Megan Thee Stallion, who emerged from a giant egg, a nod to the cover of her latest album Megan.
The evening continued with powerful performances from a lineup including GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Tyla, and more, each delivering memorable moments that resonated with the audience.
Notable absentees included SZA and Regina King, who clinched Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Best Actress respectively, while other categories like Best Group were claimed by Y=$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign.
The Best Collaboration award went to Lil Durk featuring J. Cole for their track All My Life.
In the realm of hip-hop, Nicki Minaj secured Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Kendrick Lamar took home Best Male Hip-Hop Artist honours.
The Viewer’s Choice Award was clinched by Beyonce for Texas Hold Em, underscoring her continued popularity and influence, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (IANS)

