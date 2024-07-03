Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Aspirin can prevent complications in pregnancy caused by flu infections: Study

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 3: Taking low-dose aspirin may treat flu-induced blood vessel inflammation, creating better blood flow to the placenta during pregnancy, according to the world-first study conducted in mice.

 

Low-dose aspirin is commonly taken to prevent preeclampsia — high blood pressure condition in pregnancy — as it stops the body from creating chemicals that cause inflammation.

 

The study, led by an international team from RMIT University in Australia in collaboration with a team from Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, examined whether the treatment for preeclampsia could be applied to flu infections.

 

They found very promising results in animal studies — mice treated daily with low-dose aspirin had less inflammation and improved foetal development and offspring survival.

 

On the contrary, foetuses and placenta from mice with influenza A were smaller than those from uninfected mice. They also found the foetuses with low blood oxygen and poor blood vessel development.

 

Flu infections during pregnancy can resemble preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication that causes inflammation to the aorta and blood vessels, said lead researcher Dr Stella Liong, a post-doctoral research student at RMIT University in Melbourne.

 

She explained: “When the vascular system gets inflamed, it leads to poor blood flow and affects the aorta’s function.”

 

“This is especially a problem during pregnancy where good blood flow to the placenta is crucial to the development of the foetus.”

 

While the research still awaits human clinical trials, Liong said low-dose aspirin is already recognised as safe to take during pregnancy.

 

However, pregnant people must seek medical advice before taking new medications, the research team said. (IANS)

Previous article
Herpes infections led to major economic burden, productivity losses globally: Study
