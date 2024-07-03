Wednesday, July 3, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt-HPC meeting likely within a month

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, July 2: The proposed meeting between the Harijan Panchayat Committee and the state government to finalise the relocation of 342 families from Harijan Colony at Them Iew Mawlong is likely to take place either by the end of this month or the beginning of next month.
The HPC and the state government had met in May and the former had sought one more month before finalising the relocation plan, following which the meeting was scheduled on June 7.
However, on June 3, the HPC wrote to the state government seeking two months’ time due the demise of their headman-cum-president, Billu Singh.
The HPC had stated that they would have to elect a new president for further internal deliberations on the relocation of the families.

Previous article
Internal inquiry begins into roofing sheets irregularities
Next article
Wahumkhrah case: Scar helps mother identify teen son’s body
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Focus on better nutrition for children in the state

Survey finds 46.5% of children in M’laya are stunted; 26.6% are underweight SHILLONG, July 2: A two-day training programme...
MEGHALAYA

Wahumkhrah case: Scar helps mother identify teen son’s body

SHILLONG, July 2: The body of 16 year-old Siddharth Chettri was identified on Tuesday by the mother at...
MEGHALAYA

Internal inquiry begins into roofing sheets irregularities

SHILLONG, July 2: The Housing department has started an internal inquiry into alleged irregularities in the procurement of...
MEGHALAYA

UDP MLAs in the dark on call for exit from MDA

SHILLONG, July 2: Elected representatives of the United Democratic Party (UDP) have denied knowledge about any internal murmurs...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Focus on better nutrition for children in the state

MEGHALAYA 0
Survey finds 46.5% of children in M’laya are stunted;...

Wahumkhrah case: Scar helps mother identify teen son’s body

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 2: The body of 16 year-old Siddharth...

Internal inquiry begins into roofing sheets irregularities

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 2: The Housing department has started an...
Load more

Popular news

Focus on better nutrition for children in the state

MEGHALAYA 0
Survey finds 46.5% of children in M’laya are stunted;...

Wahumkhrah case: Scar helps mother identify teen son’s body

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 2: The body of 16 year-old Siddharth...

Internal inquiry begins into roofing sheets irregularities

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 2: The Housing department has started an...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img