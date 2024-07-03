Govt-HPC meeting likely within a month

SHILLONG, July 2: The proposed meeting between the Harijan Panchayat Committee and the state government to finalise the relocation of 342 families from Harijan Colony at Them Iew Mawlong is likely to take place either by the end of this month or the beginning of next month.

The HPC and the state government had met in May and the former had sought one more month before finalising the relocation plan, following which the meeting was scheduled on June 7.

However, on June 3, the HPC wrote to the state government seeking two months’ time due the demise of their headman-cum-president, Billu Singh.

The HPC had stated that they would have to elect a new president for further internal deliberations on the relocation of the families.