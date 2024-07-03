Wednesday, July 3, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Internal inquiry begins into roofing sheets irregularities

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, July 2: The Housing department has started an internal inquiry into alleged irregularities in the procurement of corrugated aluminium roofing sheets under the Chief Minister Housing Assistance Programme.
The probe, led by the department’s Joint Secretary LC Marak, started with the inspection of the housing godown of the Community & Rural Development (C&RD) Block, located at Langkyrding, Nongmensong.
Members of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) were also present during the inspection of the godown.
The probe team found that the thickness of the roofing sheets ranged from 0.40 mm to 0.41 mm instead of 0.45 mm as required as per the tender floated by the Housing department.
The Directorate of Housing had ordered the sheets with a thickness of 0.45 mm, which is the standard for good quality.
The inquiry team will also inspect the godowns of all C&RD Blocks of the seven districts of Khasi and Jaintia Hills region.
In view of the ongoing investigation, Meghalaya Lokayukta chairperson Bhalang Dhar issued an order on Tuesday, directing the maintenance of status quo in the case. In the order, Dhar directed that no aluminium roofing sheets shall be lifted/substituted/distributed to the beneficiaries.
Further, he directed Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) to the Lokayukta, Bipul Das to conduct a preliminary inquiry and based on material, information and documents collected, seek the comments of the public servant(s) and competent authority on the allegations made in the complaint.
Das was directed to submit the report by September 3 after obtaining the comments.
Earlier, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem told the media that they will accompany the inquiry team to all godowns during the inspection, especially in areas like Nongstoin, Mawthadraishan and Sohra where the members of the organisation had detected “serious” irregularities.
Synrem said they will accompany the inquiry team during its visit to Pynursla and Shella C&RD Blocks on July 5.
The UDP had also called for an investigation to find out if any irregularity had occurred.

Previous article
UDP MLAs in the dark on call for exit from MDA
Next article
Govt-HPC meeting likely within a month
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Focus on better nutrition for children in the state

Survey finds 46.5% of children in M’laya are stunted; 26.6% are underweight SHILLONG, July 2: A two-day training programme...
MEGHALAYA

Wahumkhrah case: Scar helps mother identify teen son’s body

SHILLONG, July 2: The body of 16 year-old Siddharth Chettri was identified on Tuesday by the mother at...
MEGHALAYA

Govt-HPC meeting likely within a month

SHILLONG, July 2: The proposed meeting between the Harijan Panchayat Committee and the state government to finalise the...
MEGHALAYA

UDP MLAs in the dark on call for exit from MDA

SHILLONG, July 2: Elected representatives of the United Democratic Party (UDP) have denied knowledge about any internal murmurs...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Focus on better nutrition for children in the state

MEGHALAYA 0
Survey finds 46.5% of children in M’laya are stunted;...

Wahumkhrah case: Scar helps mother identify teen son’s body

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 2: The body of 16 year-old Siddharth...

Govt-HPC meeting likely within a month

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 2: The proposed meeting between the Harijan...
Load more

Popular news

Focus on better nutrition for children in the state

MEGHALAYA 0
Survey finds 46.5% of children in M’laya are stunted;...

Wahumkhrah case: Scar helps mother identify teen son’s body

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 2: The body of 16 year-old Siddharth...

Govt-HPC meeting likely within a month

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 2: The proposed meeting between the Harijan...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img