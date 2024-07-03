Wednesday, July 3, 2024
REGIONAL

Govt working hard to prevent further breach of embankments: Himanta

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, June 3: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the flood water level in the state has started receding and that the government has been working round the clock to ensure that no more embankments were breached.

Notably, in the wake of rising river water levels triggered by heavy rain in the state, several embankments have been breached in Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Majuli.

“From today, water levels are receding and we are working round the clock to ensure no further embankment breaches occur. In a week, the situation should improve,” the chief minister stated, while sharing an update on the flood situation.

He further stated that a sudden cloudburst had led to a rise in the water level even as the state government had taken measures to mitigate the impact of the situation in vulnerable areas. “The administration is monitoring the situation round the clock to ensure that embankments were reinforced and flooding prevented,” he said.

Sarma had on Tuesday visited Golaghat to take stock of the floods and assure the people of help in tiding over the crisis. The chief minister had taken a boat trip to reach out to the area at Bankuwal where the current flood breached a point of an embankment. As a result of the breach, around 72 villages have been inundated.

He also reviewed preparations in Kaziranga and the breach site at Hatimura in Kaliabor.

The chief minister further interacted with the flood-affected people taking shelter on the embankment and took note of the flood-induced damage.

