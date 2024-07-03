Wednesday, July 3, 2024
India’s special flight from Barbados delayed further, to land in Delhi on Thursday morning: Sources

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 3: The World Cup-winning Indian team’s departure from Barbados has further been delayed and now is expected to land in New Delhi on Thursday morning 6 am (IST).

 

“The Indian team’s special flight from Barbados should tentatively land in New Delhi on Thursday 6 am,” sources said.

 

The T20 World Cup-winning squad, accompanied by its support staff, several BCCI officials, and the players’ families, was stranded in Barbados due to the impact of Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall on the island on Sunday evening.

 

The World Cup winning team was originally scheduled to depart from Barbados on Monday at 11 AM local time (8:30 PM IST) but their depature was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl, that intensified from category 3 to 5. (IANS)

