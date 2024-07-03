Wednesday, July 3, 2024
SPORTS

M’laya Swimming Association to host 17th State Swimming C’ship from July 19

By: By Our Reporter



By Our Reporter

Shillong, July 2: The Meghalaya Swimming Association is excited to announce the 17th State Swimming Championship, scheduled for July 19 – 20 at the Crinoline Swimming Pool in Shillong.
The championship will kick off on July 19th with events for the Sub Junior and Junior categories, which include Group I (15 to 17 years), Group II (12 to 14 years), and Group III (10 to 11 years).The Open Category events for swimmers aged 17 and above will take place on July 20.
In alignment with the Swimming Federation of India and previous championships, athlete registration will be conducted online.
The entry fee is set at ₹200 per event, and each athlete can participate in a maximum of five events as per SFI regulations.
For more information, interested participants can contact the following numbers: 9436192922, 9402195891, 8787632141.The 17th State Swimming Championship promises to be an exciting event, bringing together the best swimming talent from across Meghalaya.
With streamlined online registration and adherence to the Swimming Federation of India’s guidelines, the competition is set to be well-organized and highly competitive.
Swimmers and spectators alike can look forward to witnessing some thrilling races and outstanding performances at the Crinoline Swimming Pool.

