Shillong to host one group of 133rd Durand Cup

By Our Reporter

Shillong, July 2: Shillong is gearing up to host one of the group stages of the prestigious Durand Cup football tournament, scheduled to commence on July 27, 2024.

This announcement comes as part of the expansive plans for the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup, which is Asia’s oldest football competition and a cornerstone event in Indian football.

The tournament, heralded as the season opener for Indian football, will see matches played across various cities including Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Shillong, Jamshedpur, and others. Organized by the Durand Football Tournament Society (DFTS) under the auspices of the Indian Army’s HQ Eastern Command, this year’s edition aims to expand its footprint further into the East and Northeast regions of India.

Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari UYSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, expressed his pride in hosting the tournament, emphasizing its role in fostering sporting excellence and community spirit. The tournament will feature 24 teams representing a diverse spectrum of Indian football, including clubs from the Indian Super League, I-League, and teams from the Armed Forces, alongside international participants.

With 43 matches scheduled in a round-robin league-cum-knockout format, the competition promises intense action culminating in the finals at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on August 31, 2024. Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to defend their title, having clinched the trophy a record 17 times.

All matches of the 133rd Durand Cup will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network (SSN) and streamed on the SonyLiv OTT platform, ensuring football enthusiasts across the country can enjoy every moment of the tournament. As anticipation builds for the opening game, fans eagerly await the start of what promises to be another thrilling chapter in the storied history of the Durand CupAs Shillong prepares to host its segment of the 133rd Durand Cup, football fans across the region are eagerly anticipating the spectacle that lies ahead. With a rich history and a commitment to showcasing top-tier football talent, the Durand Cup continues to serve as a beacon of sporting excellence in India.