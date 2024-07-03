Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Plain belt under threat of floods with many areas already submerged, AMMSU appeals for relief

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, July 3: Incessant rains over the past week in almost parts of the NE region has left the plain belt of Garo Hills under the threat of floods even as waters continue to rise in all the major rivers of the region.

Residents across the plain belt from Tikrikilla, Chibinang, Phulbari, Rajabala, Hallidayganj, Mahendraganj among others have seen water rise in a  very steady manner over the past few days with many low-lying areas already submerged and many others almost being overrun by flood water.

“The situation has become alarming in most places and many areas are already under flood water. With more rains expected in the coming days, we are bracing for the worst. Currently many people are reeling in knee deep water, but it will not take time for this water to become neck high,” said Al Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) president, Nur Islam.

Islam stated that many people have already been affected by the current deluge and has written to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, seeking announcement of relief measures for the sake of those affected.

West Garo Hills (WGH) DC, Jagdish Chelani upon being contacted stated that the situation is being monitored on a daily basis and they are keeping a very close watch on the situation.

“Currently other than one village the situation is not critical as water is below danger levels in all the rivers. We are keeping a very close watch on proceedings and noticed water levels reducing in most places. However, with more rains expected, the situation is grim. Elsewhere the Ganol is overflowing but there have been no complaints till now,” informed the DC.

The DC also informed that the entire disaster management team was at the ready for any eventuality, should it arise.

While water levels in most rivers are still in control, there is a fear that with Guwahati, Kaziranga and Dibrugarh in Assam already reporting floods, the plain belt’s deluge may just be around the corner.

Meanwhile Tura saw bright sunshine this afternoon after a heavy downpour in the morning.

In South Garo Hills, incessant rains washed away a part of the NH – 62 at Baghmara leaving the road in a precarious state. The under-construction road between Baghmara – Rongara has also become inaccessible in many places due to landslides and excavated mud for the road coming on to the road.

Other districts, despite seeing water levels rise, did not report any damage to infrastructure and communication remained unhindered.

Previous article
Brahmaputra in spate: Kamrup Metro DC issues advisory to people living near river bank
Next article
CM thanked for statement on ‘hoolock gibbons’
