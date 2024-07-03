Wednesday, July 3, 2024
NATIONAL

CM thanked for statement on ‘hoolock gibbons’

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, July 3: The AHAM, the Huro Programme and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on Wednesday issued a joint statement thanking Chief minister Conrad Sangma for stating that no decision had been taken to relocate hoolock gibbons from the Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre in Garo Hills.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday clarified in the social media that the government has not decided to shift hoolock gibbons from the Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre in Garo Hills to the upcoming state zoo at Umtrew, Ri Bhoi district.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the AHAM along with the Huro Programme and the IUCN said, “The A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement  (AHAM), the HURO Programme, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), extend our heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister,  Conrad Sangma, and the people of Garo Hills for their unwavering support and dedication in ensuring the well-being of the rescued Western Hoolock Gibbons currently under rehabilitation at the Sonja Wildlife Rescue Center”.

“The commitment demonstrated by the Chief Minister and the community has been instrumental in securing the future of these endangered primates. This collective effort underscores the importance of wildlife conservation and the critical role that local and governmental support play in the success of such initiatives,” the joint statement added.

“Moving forward, we are eager to intensify our efforts to upgrade the current facilities at the Sonja Wildlife Rescue Center. Our goal is to enhance the quality of care and rehabilitation for the gibbons by incorporating the latest advancements in wildlife management and rehabilitation techniques. We are committed to bringing in top-tier expertise and resources to further our mission of conserving this precious species,” the statement further read.

