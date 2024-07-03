Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Brahmaputra in spate: Kamrup Metro DC issues advisory to people living near river bank

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, June 3: The Kamrup (Metro) district commissioner has issued an advisory urging people living near the river front, river banks and staying close to the river course to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions in view of the river Brahmaputra flowing above danger level.

“This is for information of all concerned that the river Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger level of 49.68 m. In view of the increasing trend of the water level, all the people located in the river front, river banks and close to the river course are requested to stay alert for all possible breach of the river banks or embankments or overflows,” Sumit Sattawan, DC and chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup (Metro), stated in the public advisory.

Moreover, in order to protect the life and property, people in the district have been advised to take necessary precautions and adhere to a set of specified guidelines.

“Plying of country boats and fishing activity in and around the river Brahmaputra is prohibited till further order. Avoid driving or walking through flowing water, as it can be risky. Stay away from floodwaters, as they may be contaminated with sewage, chemicals or other hazards,” the advisory read.

“Do not try to swim or cross a flooded river or stream or any flowing waterbody. Children and elderly people are advised to stay in safe locations. Be cautious of snakes, animals and other hazards in floodwaters. Do not touch or go near any submerged transformers, inverters or electrical posts or wires,” it read.

“If anyone accidentally falls in flowing water/river, rescue him or her if you are trained to do so. Otherwise, seek help from trained personnel like SDRF, VDPS, etc. Stay informed through local news and emergency alerts. Follow instructions from local authorities and emergency responders. Follow evacuation orders from authorities,” it was stated in the advisory.

The DC also requested the people to inform any government authority, including the DC’s office, circle office, local police station or water resources department if the situation demanded immediate intervention of the government so that life and property could be protected.

“Violation of this order may attract legal action under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other applicable laws,” he warned.

Moreover, district helpline numbers – 1077/ 93654-29314 – have been opened for people to call during any exigency.

