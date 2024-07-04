Thursday, July 4, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentNews AlertREGIONAL

Aaranyak-TERI holds capacity building training for grassroot leaders in Kohora

By: Web Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, July 4: A two-day workshop on participatory mapping for grassroot leaders for implementation of seventh operational phase of GEF small grants was organised collaboratively by TERI (The Energy and Resource Institute) and region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak recently.

The workshop was organised during June 27-28  at the Community Resource Centre, Chandrasing Rongpi Memorial High School, Chandrasing Rongpi of Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape in Assam.

A diverse group of 10 representatives from various organisations participated in the workshop focusing on different thematic areas ranging from livelihood to health and nutrition to sustainable agriculture.

The training aimed to facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration and standardise skills across sectors.  It also sought to encourage adoption of spatial technologies, facilitate data integration and enhance problem-solving capabilities.

By demonstrating the value of GIS and GPS in different organisational contexts, the training served as a catalyst to improve decision-making process, building capacity and creating a network of skilled professionals who can share knowledge and best practices.

“Aaranyak is committed towards conservation of biodiversity, ecosystem and supporting the indigenous communities residing in Kaziranga- Karbi Anglong Landscape and Manas Landscape through alternative sustainable livelihood activities, education and awareness programmes. The whole initiative is supported by IUCN, Kfw.”, a press statement released by Aaranyak stated.

The participating organisations included SeSTA (Seven Sisters Development Assistance) from Kamrup Metropolitan district, Lotus Progressive Centre from Nalbari  and Foundation for Sustainable Development Trust based in Guwahati.

Representatives also came from Bosco Integrated Development Society in Meghalaya, Green Valley Society in Guwahati and SNHPAD from Jorhat.

Rounding out, the group were participants from Kalong Kapili and SPREAD NE, both from Guwahati, and Bethany Society from Shillong. This mixture of organisations brought a wealth of diverse perspectives and experiences to the training.

The event was facilitated by a team of experts including Nandita Hazarika, Consultant, TERI ; Arup Kumar Das, Senior manager, Aaranyak; Dr. Dipankar Saharia, Senior Director, Administrative Services, TERI ; Dr. Firoz Ahmed, Senior scientist in Aaranyak; Jayanta Kumar Sarma, Senior Programme Associate, Natural Resource Management Programme in Aaranyak and Sourav Gupta, Senior Researcher in Aaranyak.

Special guests, including Sounika Karmakar, Regional Co-ordinator NE region, UNDP – GEF, small grants programme in TERI and Manish Kumar Pandey, National Coordinator in TERI, were felicitated during the opening session.

The workshop’s curriculum was meticulously designed to cover both theoretical concepts and practical applications. The day one of the workshop was focused on introducing space, place and map reading concepts, followed by sessions on participatory mapping approaches by Jayanta Kumar Sarma and Sarlongjon Teron, Senior Project Officer in Aaranyak for rural development planning and a case study on natural resource mapping at Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape. Participants also received hands-on training in using GPS devices and smartphones for data collection.

The second day was dedicated to field data collection and practical application of the learned skills. Participants engaged in land use mapping exercises and learned to transform field data into maps using Google Earth software. The day concluded with group presentations of the maps created during the workshop.

The event was made possible due to the efforts of the organising team of Aaranyak and community volunteers Stephen Lekthe and Elwin Teron also provided valuable support to the event.

Previous article
Team India reaches PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi
Next article
BSF-BGB BCC concludes with pledge for joint efforts to tackle trans-border crimes
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

BSF-BGB BCC concludes with pledge for joint efforts to tackle trans-border crimes

Shillong, July 4: The Inspectors General of BSF and Region Commanders BGB level Border Coordination Conference (BCC) concluded...
NATIONAL

Team India reaches PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi

New Delhi, July 4:  The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence...
MEGHALAYA

Smuggling of sugar, onion to Bangladesh comes down: BSF IG

Shillong, July 4: The BSF Meghalaya Frontier assured that the smuggling of sugar and onion to Bangladesh would...
NATIONAL

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart, says LAC must be respected

New Delhi, July 4: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BSF-BGB BCC concludes with pledge for joint efforts to tackle trans-border crimes

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 4: The Inspectors General of BSF and...

Team India reaches PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 4:  The T20 World Cup-winning Indian...

Smuggling of sugar, onion to Bangladesh comes down: BSF IG

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 4: The BSF Meghalaya Frontier assured that...
Load more

Popular news

BSF-BGB BCC concludes with pledge for joint efforts to tackle trans-border crimes

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 4: The Inspectors General of BSF and...

Team India reaches PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 4:  The T20 World Cup-winning Indian...

Smuggling of sugar, onion to Bangladesh comes down: BSF IG

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 4: The BSF Meghalaya Frontier assured that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img