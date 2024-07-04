Team India reaches PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi

New Delhi, July 4: The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Thursday. PM Modi will host the Men in Blue for a breakfast. Notably, the Prime Minister had congratulated the Men in Blue for their World Cup over a phone call after the final last Saturday.

Following the meeting, the team will depart for Mumbai, where BCCI has arranged a 1 km victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede for fans to get an up-close glimpse of their stars with the World Cup trophy.

Afterwards, the winning team will also be felicitated at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The Indian squad reached at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Thursday.

IANS