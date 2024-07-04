BSF-BGB BCC concludes with pledge for joint efforts to tackle trans-border crimes

Shillong, July 4: The Inspectors General of BSF and Region Commanders BGB level Border Coordination Conference (BCC) concluded here on Thursday with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document.

The 13-Member Indian delegation was led by IG of BSF Tripura Frontier, Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, while the 13-member BGB delegation was led by Md Shazedur Rahman, BGBM, Additional Director General, Region Commander, Chattogram.

During the conference, various issues of bilateral interest which will pave the way towards enhancing the understanding and cooperation between both the border guarding forces were discussed at length.

Further, special emphasis was given to focus issues particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband items like psychotropic drugs and narcotic substances, border violation and pending infrastructural / developmental works, besides common Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).

During the conference, head of both the delegations deliberated and re-emphasized to jointly evolve viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both the Forces for creating an environment of peace and tranquility along the International boundary by amicably resolving them and to further strengthening the bond of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation.

While speaking to reporters, BSF Tripura Frontier IG who led the BSF delegation said that they were engaged in productive discussion since July 1 and have taken significant steps over enhancing the mutual friendships and cooperation between the two border guarding forces.

He further said that they had also given special emphasis to focus issues on insurgency activities, various trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband items, psychopathic drugs and narcotic substances and pending infrastructural and developmental work.

Meanwhile, BGB Additional Director General, Region Commander, Chattogram said that the BSF and BGB remain committed to maintaining peace and tranquility along the border.

According to him, this kind of engagement is vital for resolving issues between the two Border Guarding Forces.

He said that during the four days deliberations they exchanged views, ideas and concepts of border related issues in a congenial and lively environment.

Rahman said that they have also dealt deeply into border related issues and committed to combating trans-border crimes.

BGB Additional Director General said that both forces have reaffirmed their joint efforts to address all trans-border crimes and to enhance cooperation to prevent border violations and intrusions and ensuring legal actions against perpetrators in accordance with our respected laws.

“We have made a commitment to reduce border related incidence to zero through concerted efforts from both sides. Our discussions have emphasized zero tolerance towards smuggling of drugs, firearms, explosives and human trafficking,” he said.

Rahman said that they have also agreed to bolster preventive measures against such crimes and further take necessary to sensitise the border population, increase vigilance in vulnerable areas and share valuable information against drugs, narcotics and arms dealers to achieve better outcomes.

The head of the BSF delegation highlighted its sincere commitment of both the Border Guarding Forces in maintaining peace and harmony along the International Boundary and strengthening the existing robust cordial relations.

Embarking on the path of ‘Confidence Building Measures’, border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh have been forging ahead in their ever-growing friendly relationship by participating in Inspectors General BSF – Region Commanders BGB level Border Coordination Conference at regular intervals.

The last Border Coordination Conference was held at Chattogram, Bangladesh in September 2023.

Over the past few years, BSF & BGB have not only cemented their bond of friendship jointly but have also acquired new dimensions in mutual trust and Cooperation for resolving the bilateral border issues through meaningful dialogue.