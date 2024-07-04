Thursday, July 4, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Israel reportedly makes largest West Bank land seizure in three decades

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jerusalem, July 3: An anti-settlement watchdog says Israel has approved the largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in over three decades.
The Israeli group Peace Now said Wednesday that authorities recently approved the appropriation of 12.7 sq km (nearly 5 sq miles) of land in the Jordan Valley. The group’s data indicate it was the largest single appropriation approved since the 1993 Oslo accords at the start of the peace process.
The land appropriation was likely to worsen already soaring tensions linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the war, with Israel carrying out near-daily military raids that often spark deadly gunbattles with Palestinian militants.
The land seizure, which was approved late last month but only publicised on Wednesday, comes after the seizure of 8 sq km (roughly 3 square miles) of land in the West Bank in March and 2.6 sq km (1 square mile) in February. That makes 2024 by far the peak year for Israeli land seizure in the West Bank, Peace Now said. (AP)

Previous article
Biden blames foreign trips for debate debacle
Next article
World Watch
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

ZSI researchers discover new species of horned frog in Arunachal

SHILLONG, July 3: A team of researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Shillong, in collaboration with...
MEGHALAYA

Groups thank CM for ruling out ‘relocation’ of hoolock gibbons

TURA, July 3: Organisations from Garo Hills have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma two days...
MEGHALAYA

Scholarship prog for students with disabilities from M’laya, other NE states

SHILLONG, July 3: Indus Towers Ltd., in partnership with Shishu Sarothi, a rights-based non-profit organisation in Assam, has...
EDITORIAL

Shillong MP hits the ground running

It is rare for a newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Meghalaya to take up the burning...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ZSI researchers discover new species of horned frog in Arunachal

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 3: A team of researchers from the...

Groups thank CM for ruling out ‘relocation’ of hoolock gibbons

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 3: Organisations from Garo Hills have expressed...

Scholarship prog for students with disabilities from M’laya, other NE states

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 3: Indus Towers Ltd., in partnership with...
Load more

Popular news

ZSI researchers discover new species of horned frog in Arunachal

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 3: A team of researchers from the...

Groups thank CM for ruling out ‘relocation’ of hoolock gibbons

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, July 3: Organisations from Garo Hills have expressed...

Scholarship prog for students with disabilities from M’laya, other NE states

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 3: Indus Towers Ltd., in partnership with...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img