World Watch

Russia strikes east Ukraine’s Dnipro; 5 dead

Kyiv, July 3: A Russian missile and drone attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Wednesday killed five civilians and injured 47 others, including a 14-year-old girl, authorities said. Blasts blew out some windows of a shopping mall, raining shards onto the street, photos published by local officials showed. Mayor Borys Filatov said the daytime attack also shattered windows in two schools and three kindergartens. Debris struck the intensive care unit of a children’s hospital, and a fire broke out in another hospital. A video posted on social media by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed a missile with a fiery trail streaking over buildings in Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, and debris flying into the air from its impact. (AP)

Employer held for Indian farm worker’s death in Italy

Rome, July 3: Italian police have arrested the owner of the agriculture company who dumped a 31-year-old Indian worker on the road without medical assistance after his arm was severed by heavy farm machinery, causing his death, a tragic incident that shocked the country and its leadership. Satnam Singh was abandoned by his employer after a strawberry wrapping machine severed his arm in Lazio, near Rome, last month and died due to “copious bleeding”, the ANSA news agency reported. The Sikh casual farm labourer died in a hospital in Rome two days later after being airlifted there when he was eventually found. Police on Tuesday arrested the alleged gangmaster, Antonello Lovato, on suspicion of causing Singh’s manslaughter death, the report said. (PTI)

Court acquits Imran Khan in protest case

Islamabad, July 3: A Pakistani court on Wednesday acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and several senior party colleagues in a case registered against them for protesting against the jailed premier’s disqualification by the election commission in the Toshakhana corruption case. Other leaders who have been exonerated in the case by the district and sessions court here are Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rasheed, Asad Qaiser, Shehryar Afridi, Faisal Javed, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan. Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood pronounced the verdict, which was reserved last week on the petitions seeking acquittal, during the hearing on Wednesday, the Geo News reported. (PTI)