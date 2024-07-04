Parineeti breaks myths; says ‘everything is not chak de phatte for Punjabis’

Actress Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday engaged in an interactive session with fans on Instagram, aiming to debunk common myths about the country. The actress, who has 44.2 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section for a lively interaction with her fanbase, encouraging them to share myths about India. In her post, she wrote: “Loved that! Let’s break common myths about India… Send me videos/myths!”. One fan debunked the myth, stating, “Sardars and Punjabis don’t use Balle Balle in their conversations!”. Parineeti responded, “YES! And everything is not chak de phatte… Lassi is not our only beverage.” The actress clarified, “It’s a beautiful traditional image! (IANS)