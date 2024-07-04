Thursday, July 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PIL in SC against bridge collapses in Bihar

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 4: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking a structural audit of all the recently completed, under-construction, and old bridges in Bihar.

The plea seeks directions to the Bihar government to establish a permanent body, comprising high-level experts, for continuous monitoring of all the existing and under-construction bridges and maintaining a comprehensive database on the health of all existing bridges.

The PIL filed by advocate Brajesh Singh said that the instant issue requires an urgent consideration of the apex court as within the last two years, three major under-construction bridges and several other incidents of bridge collapse happened in Bihar.

“Back-to-back collapse of bridges in Bihar clearly indicates that there have been no lessons learnt and safety of critical infrastructure like bridges is not taken seriously. These routine incidents cannot be termed merely accidents, they are manmade disasters,” it said.

The plea added that Bihar is the most flood-prone state in India. The total flood-affected area in the state is 68,800 sq. km. which is 73.06 per cent of its total geographical area hence such routine accrual of the incident of falling bridges in Bihar is more disastrous and therefore the urgent intervention of the Supreme Court is required to save the lives of people at large.

PIL sought directions to the Bihar government to make a proper policy or mechanisms for real-time monitoring of the bridges constructed, old and under construction on the same analogy as developed by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

IANS

Previous article
Team India reaches PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi
Next article
EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart, says LAC must be respected
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

BSF-BGB BCC concludes with pledge for joint efforts to tackle trans-border crimes

Shillong, July 4: The Inspectors General of BSF and Region Commanders BGB level Border Coordination Conference (BCC) concluded...
Environment

Aaranyak-TERI holds capacity building training for grassroot leaders in Kohora

Guwahati, July 4: A two-day workshop on participatory mapping for grassroot leaders for implementation of seventh operational phase...
NATIONAL

Team India reaches PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi

New Delhi, July 4:  The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence...
MEGHALAYA

Smuggling of sugar, onion to Bangladesh comes down: BSF IG

Shillong, July 4: The BSF Meghalaya Frontier assured that the smuggling of sugar and onion to Bangladesh would...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BSF-BGB BCC concludes with pledge for joint efforts to tackle trans-border crimes

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 4: The Inspectors General of BSF and...

Aaranyak-TERI holds capacity building training for grassroot leaders in Kohora

Environment 0
Guwahati, July 4: A two-day workshop on participatory mapping...

Team India reaches PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 4:  The T20 World Cup-winning Indian...
Load more

Popular news

BSF-BGB BCC concludes with pledge for joint efforts to tackle trans-border crimes

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 4: The Inspectors General of BSF and...

Aaranyak-TERI holds capacity building training for grassroot leaders in Kohora

Environment 0
Guwahati, July 4: A two-day workshop on participatory mapping...

Team India reaches PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 4:  The T20 World Cup-winning Indian...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img