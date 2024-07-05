Met office predicts heavy rain till July 9 in flood-hit Assam

Guwahati, July 5: Amidst the grave flood situation in Assam, the Met office here has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in certain districts of the state in the next four days.

“Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rain (12-20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur over Golaghat, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat and Majuli districts on July 6,” the Met office stated on Friday afternoon.

“Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rain (12-20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Karbi Anglong districts on July 7,” it warned.

Likewise, heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rain (12-20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Bongaigaon districts on July 8, it warned.

“Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rain (12-20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts on July 9,” it added.

In regard to the expected impact, the weather office further alerted that visibility might become poor owing to intense spell of rainfall.

“Temporary disruption of traffic due to water-logging in roads/ uprooting of trees, damage to kutcha roads; damage to vulnerable structures owing to heavy to very heavy rain; water-logging in low lying areas and landslides in some locations are likely,” it warned.

Urban floods: Several areas in Guwahati, mainly the low-lying localities such as Anil Nagar, Rajgarh Road, Rukmini Nagar, etc, in Kamrup Metro, are reeling under water following heavy overnight rain.

Commuters had to bear the brunt of reaching their destinations for work or other purposes with people in inundated bylanes and sub-bylanes taking the services of rickshaws to take them to safer areas.

Reportedly, an eight-year-old child went missing from the city’s Jyotinagar area after he fell from a two-wheeler only to be swept away into a drain in the flooded stretch of the road on Thursday night. As per reports, he was riding pillion on a two-wheeler that skidded on the waterlogged road.

Meanwhile, entry of vehicles has been restricted from Bhangagarh under bridge towards Bihutoli here owing to artificial flooding at Rajgarh Road.

“Diversions are given at different places at GS Road. Once water level subsides, normal traffic movement will be allowed. Citizens are requested to cooperate,” the Guwahati police commissioner stated.

Notably, the Kamrup (Metro) district commissioner has issued an advisory urging people living near the riverfront, river banks and staying close to the river course to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions.

Moreover, in order to protect life and property, people in the district have been advised to take necessary precautions and adhere to a set of specified guidelines.

The district helpline numbers – 1077/ 93654-29314 – have been opened for people to call during any emergency.

In the greater interest of safety, citizens of Guwahati who experience issues owing to urban flooding have been asked to contact the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup (Metro) for assistance.