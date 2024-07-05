WGH DC issues advisory over flood situation

Tura, July 5: The West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner in an official communiqué, has issued an public advisory asking the people staying near the river banks to stay alert in view of the rising trend of water levels due to the incessant rain that had battered the district particularly, the plain belt areas of West Garo Hills District for the past few days. The advisory stated that in order to protect life and properties, the people in the district are advised to take necessary precautions and adhere to a set of specified guidelines.

The guidelines include the restriction of the plying of country boats and fishing activities in and around the river Brahmaputra is prohibited till further orders.

The advisory also asked people to not walk or drive through flowing water and staying away from contaminated water from floods as it could contain sewage as well as harmful chemicals or substances.

Residents have also been asked to not swim through flooded rivers or flowing water bodies while children and the elderly have been asked to stay in safe locations. Further the advisory also asked for residents to be wary of snakes, poisonous insects and animals.

Residents are advised to not go near submerged transformers, inverters or electrical poles and wires.

Moreover residents have also been advised to help those drowning only if they were trained to do so or to contact trained personnel like SDRF, Aapda Mitras etc. They have also been asked to stay informed through local news and emergency alerts.

“Follow instructions from local authorities and emergency responders. Follow evacuation orders from the authorities. People may also inform any government authority, including the DC’s office, Tura, SDO (Civil), Dadenggre/Raksamgre Civil Cub Divisions, local Police Stations or water resources department if the situation demands immediate intervention of the government so that life and property can be protected,” informed the office of the DC.

The communiqué also listed the helpline numbers 1077/6009926806 which have been opened for people to call during any emergency.

The advisory stated in the end that non adherence or non compliance of Government Order may attract legal action under relevant sections of the Disaster management Act, 2005 and other applicable laws.