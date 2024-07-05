Floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam; 30 districts hit

Guwahati, July 5: The second wave of the deluge continued to wreak havoc in as many as 3518 villages in 30 districts of Assam with heavy rain lashing several parts of the state and affecting a population of 24.20 lakh, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported on Friday evening.

The Brahmaputra at Nimatighat, Goalpara, Guwahati and Dhubri; Burhidihing at Chenimari/Khowang; Dikhou (Sivasagar), Disang (Nanglamuraghat), Dhansiri (S) (Numaligarh), Jia-Bharali (Nt Road Crossing), Kopili (Kampur), Kopili (Dharamtul), Barak (Fulertal), Barak (A P Ghat), Katakhal (Matizuri), Barak (B P Ghat) and Kushiyara (Karimganj) were flowing above danger level on Friday morning, a report from the Central Water Commission informed.

The death toll in two waves of floods in the state has gone up to 52 even as no casualties were reported in the past 24 hours.

A male child however was reported to have gone missing from a locality under Guwahati revenue circle since Thursday night.

On the other hand, two districts – Dima Hasao and Kamrup (Metro) – have been affected by rain-triggered landslides with two deaths – a woman and a male child – buried alive in a landslide in an area under Dispur revenue circle of Kamrup Metro district.

Kaziranga animals

As many as 77 animals, including 73 hog deer, three rhinos and an otter were reported to have died in flood-affected Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, even as 94 animals of the park have been rescued, a park official informed on Friday evening.

Altogether, 50 animals of the national park, including 47 hog deer, have been treated and released into the wild so far.

Thirty-three animals, including 27 hog deer, a rhino, jungle cat, an elephant and an otter besides two scops owls are currently under treatment, the park official informed.

Meanwhile, in partial modification of an earlier order restricting vehicular movement through the national park, entry of commercial trucks have been allowed from Numaligarh Tiniali from 7am to 3pm from July 6, 2024.

“Entry of commercial trucks from Panbari, Bokakhat and Bagori border will be allowed from 8am to 4pm in regulated speed under piloting by police and forest staff. Commercial trucks are not allowed to enter Kaziranga National Park from 4pm to 8am,” the order issued by the superintendent of police, Golaghat district, read.

“Movement of passenger vehicles (both private and commercial) at regulated speed under piloting by police and forest staff will continue round the clock every half an hour,” the order stated.