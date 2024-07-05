Friday, July 5, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

No pressure on Biden to quit race, he says

By: Agencies

Date:

Washington, July 4: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday asserted that he is the nominee of the Democratic Party for the November 5 presidential elections and there is no pressure on him to quit the race.
Biden’s statement is quite contrary to the reports appearing in the media and the internal party murmurs that he should leave the election race amid his dismal performance in the presidential debate against his Republican rival Donald Trump.
“I’m the Democratic Party’s nominee. No one is pushing me out. I’m not leaving, I’m in this race to the end, and WE are going to win this election. If that’s all you need to hear, pitch in a few bucks to help [Vice President Harris] and me defeat Donald Trump in November,” Biden said in his fundraising email on Wednesday.
After his terrible performance in the presidential debate in Atlanta last Thursday, Biden’s approval ratings have dipped, and his own party leaders are calling him to quite the race.
“Look, this campaign is bigger than me or you. Everything we believe in, everything we stand for, and everyone we are fighting for are at risk in this election,” Biden said in the email. “Let me say this as clearly and simply as I can: I’m running,”he said in his mass email to his supporters.
Nikki Haley jabs top American journalist
Indian-American politician Nikki Haley on Wednesday took a jibe at top American journalist George Stephanopoulos who had questioned her claim that President Joe Biden would not complete his first term and that voting for him would be a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Haley had said this to Stephanopoulos in an interview of the ABC News last year when she was a primary presidential candidate of the Republican Party. Haley has now suspended her campaign. “Believe me now, George?” Haley wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as she shared an edited clip from her interview with Stephanopoulos last year. (PTI)

Previous article
After India, Hasina to make China visit
Next article
POT POURRI
