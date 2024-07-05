Friday, July 5, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sanya Malhotra, Varun Dhawan bond over cup of tea on set of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 5: Actors Varun Dhawan and Sanya Malhotra, who are co-starring in the upcoming film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, shared a delightful moment over a cup of tea on the movie’s set.

 

Varun took to his Instagram stories and shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from the sets of Dharma Productions’ venture.

 

In the photo, the actor is seen holding a cup of tea.

 

Varun thanked Sanya for the “chai patti”, writing in the caption, “Thank you Sanya Malhotra for the chai patti.”

 

Sanya reshared the post on her Instagram stories, revealing that Varun was enjoying her favourite matcha tea, which she has often spoken about.

 

The actress wrote: “You’re welcome, VD.”

 

The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Varun and is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

 

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank, the film also features Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

 

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is set to release in theaters on April 18, 2025.

 

In addition to ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, Sanya is awaiting the theatrical release of ‘Mrs’ and also has ‘Thug Life’ in the pipeline.

 

She was last seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’, a biographical war drama based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

 

She also appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action thriller ‘Jawan’.

 

On the other hand, Varun has an action drama ‘Baby John’ in his kitty. Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions, the movie also stars Sanya in a pivotal role. (IANS)

Previous article
Huma Qureshi slated to star in investigative drama ‘Bayaan’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

‘Will affect lakhs of honest students’: Centre opposes cancellation of NEET-UG exam in SC

Shillong, July 5: The Centre, in a preliminary affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Friday opposed the...
News Alert

Budget likely to see cut in fiscal deficit target to 4.9-5 pc on higher revenue receipts: ICRA

Shillong, July 5: Credit rating agency ICRA estimates the Central government’s revenue receipts will witness an upward revision...
Politics

Surjewala questions timing of tariff hike by 3 telcos, accuses Centre of promoting crony capitalism

Shillong, July 5: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday flayed the near-simultaneous cellphone tariff hike by the nation’s...
Technology

Tata Power launches rooftop solar initiative for homes in UP

Shillong, July 5: Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, has launched a rooftop solar initiative aimed at powering homes...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Will affect lakhs of honest students’: Centre opposes cancellation of NEET-UG exam in SC

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 5: The Centre, in a preliminary affidavit...

Budget likely to see cut in fiscal deficit target to 4.9-5 pc on higher revenue receipts: ICRA

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 5: Credit rating agency ICRA estimates the...

Surjewala questions timing of tariff hike by 3 telcos, accuses Centre of promoting crony capitalism

Politics 0
Shillong, July 5: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

‘Will affect lakhs of honest students’: Centre opposes cancellation of NEET-UG exam in SC

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 5: The Centre, in a preliminary affidavit...

Budget likely to see cut in fiscal deficit target to 4.9-5 pc on higher revenue receipts: ICRA

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 5: Credit rating agency ICRA estimates the...

Surjewala questions timing of tariff hike by 3 telcos, accuses Centre of promoting crony capitalism

Politics 0
Shillong, July 5: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img