Sanya Malhotra, Varun Dhawan bond over cup of tea on set of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Shillong, July 5: Actors Varun Dhawan and Sanya Malhotra, who are co-starring in the upcoming film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, shared a delightful moment over a cup of tea on the movie’s set.

Varun took to his Instagram stories and shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from the sets of Dharma Productions’ venture.

In the photo, the actor is seen holding a cup of tea.

Varun thanked Sanya for the “chai patti”, writing in the caption, “Thank you Sanya Malhotra for the chai patti.”

Sanya reshared the post on her Instagram stories, revealing that Varun was enjoying her favourite matcha tea, which she has often spoken about.

The actress wrote: “You’re welcome, VD.”

The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Varun and is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank, the film also features Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is set to release in theaters on April 18, 2025.

In addition to ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, Sanya is awaiting the theatrical release of ‘Mrs’ and also has ‘Thug Life’ in the pipeline.

She was last seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’, a biographical war drama based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

She also appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action thriller ‘Jawan’.

On the other hand, Varun has an action drama ‘Baby John’ in his kitty. Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions, the movie also stars Sanya in a pivotal role. (IANS)