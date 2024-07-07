Sunday, July 7, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Guru Randhawa awaits his flight in poster of Punjabi film ‘Shahkot’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 7: The new poster of the upcoming Guru Randhawa-starrer Punjabi film ‘Shahkot’ was unveiled on Sunday.

 

 

It shows two images of Guru holding a passport and walking on the tarmac with his luggage. The film, which marks Guru Randhawa’s debut in Punjabi cinema, also stars Isha Talwar, Raj Babbar, Seema Kaushal, Hardip Gill and Gurshabad in pivotal roles.

 

 

 

‘Shahkot’ has been written and directed by Rajiv Dhingra, who is very well known for ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’, and for films like ‘Love Punjab’ and ‘Firangi’.

 

 

 

Talking about the film, Rajiv said, “As a Director, my only aim is to bring stories, with mass and class appeal for the global audiences. With Shahkot, I can say that this is not a regular love story.”

 

 

 

The film is produced by Anirudh Mohta of Aim7Sky Studios; in association with 751 Films &amp; Rapa Nui’s Films. Music and background score has been done by Jatinder Shah.

 

 

 

Anirudh said, “I believe that Punjabi films are going to be the next big thing. My aim, as a Producer, is to bring new dimensions in filmmaking and bring forth stories which have the ability to evoke a feeling of shared emotions with our audiences across the globe.”

 

 

 

The film is touted to be a combination of melody, story, and highly anticipated performances. This movie will be theatrically distributed by Seven Colors, worldwide.

 

 

 

‘Shahkot’  is set to release on October 4. (IANS)

