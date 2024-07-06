Saturday, July 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Former NASA astronaut Steve Lee Smith to headline Kerala AI conclave

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kochi, July 6; Former NASA astronaut and technology executive Steve Lee Smith will be the highlight of the two-day first International GenAI Conclave to be hosted by the Kerala Government in Kochi on July 11 and 12.

This event is in association with IBM. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate it. A veteran astronaut, Smith flew into space four times at 28,000 KMH on the space shuttle during his stint in NASA, covering 16 million miles. He also performed seven spacewalks, including repairs of the Hubble Space Telescope. Smith will speak on ‘Lessons Learned from A Skywalker’ at the conclave.

The event will be attended by leading lights in this area to explore the transformative potential of AI and its impact on society and the economy. The GenAI conclave aims to transform Kerala as an AI destination and showcase the state’s perspectives on industry 4.0, besides giving a thrust to the growth of the economy.

Besides developers, universities, students, media and analysts, the conclave will feature demos, activations, interactions with industry experts, panel discussions and lectures. Participants will also get a first-hand experience in the latest advancements in the AI sector.

IANS

Previous article
Bengal by-polls: Two of four assembly seats under EC scanner for security reasons
Next article
Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran’s president
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

On Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary, an account of how PM Modi championed his ideals

New Delhi, July 6:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the...
NATIONAL

FM Sitharaman to present Union Budget on July 23

New Delhi, July 6: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23, Parliamentary...
INTERNATIONAL

Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran’s president

Tehran, July 6: Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's former Health Minister, won the country's 14th presidential election, Iran's election headquarters...
NATIONAL

Bengal by-polls: Two of four assembly seats under EC scanner for security reasons

Kolkata, July 6: Two of the four assembly constituencies, Bagdah in North 24 Parganas district and Ranaghat Dakshin...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

On Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary, an account of how PM Modi championed his ideals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 6:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

FM Sitharaman to present Union Budget on July 23

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 6: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will...

Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran’s president

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, July 6: Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's former Health Minister,...
Load more

Popular news

On Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary, an account of how PM Modi championed his ideals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 6:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

FM Sitharaman to present Union Budget on July 23

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 6: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will...

Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran’s president

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, July 6: Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's former Health Minister,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img