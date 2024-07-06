Saturday, July 6, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

India and UK share ‘unique friendship’, affirms new British Foreign Secretary

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

London, July 6: Citing deep connections between people, business, and culture, Britain’s new Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday hailed the “unique friendship” between India and the United Kingdom.

The 51-year-old Labour Party politician spoke with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and reaffirmed the commitment of the new government led by Keir Starmer to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

“The UK and India share a unique friendship with deep connections between our people, business, and culture. Great to speak to my friend Dr S Jaishankar about unlocking the potential of our relationship and developing a stronger and deeper comprehensive strategic partnership,” Lammy said on Saturday evening.

EAM Jaishankar stated that he was “delighted” to speak to the UK Foreign Secretary and is looking forward to an early in-person meeting. Earlier in the day, while outlining his priorities following his appointment, the new British Foreign Secretary said that the new Labour government will begin with a “reset” with Europe on climate and with the global South. Lammy highlighted that the world is currently facing “huge challenges” with more countries engaged in conflict than at any time since World War II.

“This government will reconnect Britain for our security and prosperity at home. What happens here in the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office is essential. “Diplomacy matters. We will begin with a reset with Europe, on climate, and with the global South. And a gear-shift when it comes to delivering on European security, global security, and British growth,” Lammy said in a statement released by the UK Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

IANS

Previous article
Unicef lauds Kerala’s digital education model
Next article
1st T20I: Madande, Chatara and Raza star as Zimbabwe humble new-look India by 13 runs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Britain’s Starmer lauds PM Modi’s leadership on key global challenges

New Delhi, July 6: Newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership...
NATIONAL

Gujarat: Over 15 injured, several trapped after building collapses in Surat

Surat, July 6: Over 15 persons were injured while several others remain trapped after a six-storey building collapsed...
NATIONAL

1st T20I: Madande, Chatara and Raza star as Zimbabwe humble new-look India by 13 runs

Harare, July 6: Tendai Chatara and captain Sikandar Raza took three wickets each as Zimbabwe pulled off a...
NATIONAL

Unicef lauds Kerala’s digital education model

Thiruvananthapuram, July 6:  A Unicef India study has lauded Kerala's digital education initiatives (Edtech) for serving as a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Britain’s Starmer lauds PM Modi’s leadership on key global challenges

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 6: Newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir...

Gujarat: Over 15 injured, several trapped after building collapses in Surat

NATIONAL 0
Surat, July 6: Over 15 persons were injured while...

1st T20I: Madande, Chatara and Raza star as Zimbabwe humble new-look India by 13 runs

NATIONAL 0
Harare, July 6: Tendai Chatara and captain Sikandar Raza...
Load more

Popular news

Britain’s Starmer lauds PM Modi’s leadership on key global challenges

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 6: Newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir...

Gujarat: Over 15 injured, several trapped after building collapses in Surat

NATIONAL 0
Surat, July 6: Over 15 persons were injured while...

1st T20I: Madande, Chatara and Raza star as Zimbabwe humble new-look India by 13 runs

NATIONAL 0
Harare, July 6: Tendai Chatara and captain Sikandar Raza...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img