Saturday, July 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Unicef lauds Kerala’s digital education model

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Thiruvananthapuram, July 6:  A Unicef India study has lauded Kerala’s digital education initiatives (Edtech) for serving as a model not just for other Indian states, but also for middle-income and developed countries.

The report titled “Empowering Adolescents with Future-Ready Skills – The Inspiring Story of Little KITEs”, was released here on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, V. Sivankutty, Minister for General Education, besides others.

The study focused on the Little Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITEs) programme, the largest ICT network of students in India, implemented by KITE across 2,174 high schools in the state. Kerala’s KITE-led Edtech model is without relying on profit-driven vendors, both scalable and adaptable, making it valuable for other regions. The study emphasises that choosing Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS) over proprietary software has technological, economic, social and pedagogical benefits, as demonstrated by KITE’s success.

The report notes that Kerala saved Rs 3,000 crore by using open-source software, and even Finland has expressed interest in replicating the little KITEs model. Unicef study urges expanding little KITEs’ time, reaching all high schools and higher secondary levels. The report goes beyond commending Kerala’s infrastructure, including the deployment of 9,000 robotic kits and Artificial Intelligence/Internet of Things training for little KITEs. KITE is training 80,000 teachers in AI, making it a unique model in the country. Little KITEs empower students to work independently in robotics and AI, transforming them from consumers of technology into designers and creators.

“It is evident that little KITEs is a well-sown seed in the fertile ground of Edtech in Kerala. It has grown rapidly and has promoted a wide range of students across the private school system to explore creativity and problem-solving, to connect school to life in innovative ways, and to architect safe digital futures,” the study noted.

Akila Radhakrishnan, Social Policy Specialist with Unicef India, said the study identifies the little KITEs program as a truly unique FOSS-based Edtech intervention, and we are committed to sharing its success stories with other states and countries. K. Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE, said KITE seeks partnerships with UNICEF and others to bring little KITEs to new regions.

IANS

Previous article
Family files murder case after Tura resident found dead in Goalpara rehabilitation centre, ASPF demands justice
Next article
India and UK share ‘unique friendship’, affirms new British Foreign Secretary
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Britain’s Starmer lauds PM Modi’s leadership on key global challenges

New Delhi, July 6: Newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership...
NATIONAL

Gujarat: Over 15 injured, several trapped after building collapses in Surat

Surat, July 6: Over 15 persons were injured while several others remain trapped after a six-storey building collapsed...
NATIONAL

1st T20I: Madande, Chatara and Raza star as Zimbabwe humble new-look India by 13 runs

Harare, July 6: Tendai Chatara and captain Sikandar Raza took three wickets each as Zimbabwe pulled off a...
INTERNATIONAL

India and UK share ‘unique friendship’, affirms new British Foreign Secretary

London, July 6: Citing deep connections between people, business, and culture, Britain's new Foreign Secretary David Lammy on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Britain’s Starmer lauds PM Modi’s leadership on key global challenges

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 6: Newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir...

Gujarat: Over 15 injured, several trapped after building collapses in Surat

NATIONAL 0
Surat, July 6: Over 15 persons were injured while...

1st T20I: Madande, Chatara and Raza star as Zimbabwe humble new-look India by 13 runs

NATIONAL 0
Harare, July 6: Tendai Chatara and captain Sikandar Raza...
Load more

Popular news

Britain’s Starmer lauds PM Modi’s leadership on key global challenges

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 6: Newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir...

Gujarat: Over 15 injured, several trapped after building collapses in Surat

NATIONAL 0
Surat, July 6: Over 15 persons were injured while...

1st T20I: Madande, Chatara and Raza star as Zimbabwe humble new-look India by 13 runs

NATIONAL 0
Harare, July 6: Tendai Chatara and captain Sikandar Raza...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img