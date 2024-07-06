Jirang MLA condemns arrest of local by Assam Police, appeals for release

NONGPOH, july 5: Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun has aired concern over the arrest of a local by the Forest Department of Assam and made a clarion call for his immediate release.

While speaking to media persons here on Friday, Sohtun, while condemning the arrest of Bakstar Diengdoh (47) from Belahari village under the Jirang constituency, informed that he had already discussed the matter with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and state officials.

According to Sohtun, the officials have also taken up the matter with their counterparts in Assam.

The MLA then appealed to the Assam Forest Department officials to release Diengdoh immediately, drop all charges against him and show mutual respect, especially in view of the ongoing talks between Meghalaya and Assam to settle the border dispute.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam Forest Department of the Loharghat Range, Kamrup West Division, on June 10 arrested Diengdoh and seized his pick-up truck while he and the villagers were repairing a village road abandoned by the state government.

Assam Forest officials alleged that Diengdoh had gone to steal stones from a quarry under Assam’s jurisdiction.

After the intervention of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), Ri-Bhoi Sepngi, Diengdoh was released immediately, but his vehicle was retained.

On July 3, the Range Forest Officer of Loharghat Range, Kamrup West Division, summoned Diengdoh to retrieve his vehicle. Instead of releasing the vehicle, they re-arrested him.