Body of newborn baby recovered

JOWAI, July 5: In yet another harrowing incident, a body of newborn baby was recovered on July 2 around 11 am from Bakur Khliehshnong internal road.
According to police, despite the conduct of an inquiry, the parents of the newborn baby, who secretly concealed the birth of the child, could not be identified.
Meanwhile, the body, following an autopsy, has been kept at Ialong Civil Hospital morgue for identification and claim.
In this regard, all concerned have been asked to contact 9402303222 or 9774065467.

