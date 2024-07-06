Meghalaya receives 44 pc excess rainfall in a month

SHILLONG/TURA, July 5: Meghalaya received 44 per cent excess rainfall in last month, causing large-scale damage to public infrastructure and upending the lives of people, officials said on Friday.

The state received 117.32 cm of rain between June 1 and July 3, which is 44 per cent more than normal, a senior disaster management official said.

“The southern districts of the state are the worst affected,” he said.

“The government is monitoring the situation. The monsoon rains have damaged infrastructure, triggered landslides and flash floods, and fell trees, besides causing other damages,” he added.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang chaired a high-level meeting, reviewing the situation on the ground and the preparations to tackle them, the official said.

“The chief secretary informed the meeting that Rs 13.5 crore has been allocated to handle immediate relief operations,” he said.

Most of the roads that were damaged have been restored, and measures were being taken to bring back normalcy, the official said.

WGH DC issues advisory amid flood situation

The West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner has issued a public advisory, asking the people, who stay near riverbanks, to remain alert given the rising trend of water levels due to the incessant rain that has been battering the district, particularly the plain belt areas of West Garo Hills, for the past few days.

The advisory stated that in order to protect life and properties, the people in the district are advised to take necessary precautions and adhere to a set of specified guidelines.

The guidelines include the restriction of the plying of country boats and fishing activities in and around the river Brahmaputra.

The advisory also asked people not to walk or drive through flowing water and to stay away from contaminated water from floods as it could contain sewage as well as harmful chemicals or substances.

Residents have also been asked not to swim through flooded rivers or flowing water bodies, while children and the elderly have been asked to stay in safe locations. Further, the advisory also asked the residents to be wary of snakes, poisonous insects and animals.

People have also been advised against going near submerged transformers, inverters or electrical poles and wires.

Moreover, residents have also been advised to help those drowning only if they were trained to do so or to contact trained personnel like SDRF, Aapda Mitras, etc. They have also been asked to stay informed through local news and emergency alerts.

“Follow instructions from local authorities and emergency responders. Follow evacuation orders from the authorities. People may also inform any government authority, including the DC’s office, Tura, SDO (Civil), Dadenggre/Raksamgre Civil Cub Divisions, local Police Stations or water resources department if the situation demands immediate intervention of the government so that life and property can be protected,” informed the Office of the WGH DC.

Meanwhile, the general public has been asked to contact 1077/6009926806 during an emergency. (With PTI inputs)