Saturday, July 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Saleng slams Centre, state’s silence on GH flood problem

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, July 5: Tura MP Saleng Sangma has slammed the state government and the Centre for allegedly doing nothing to deal with the perennial problem of floods in Garo Hills.
Sangma told journalists here on Friday that the floods hit the plains belt of Garo Hills every year but the state government has not done anything to solve the problem.
“Even from the central government, I have not seen even a single project being sanctioned towards this end,” he said, adding that there is a need to make efforts to resolve this problem.
Sangma said he intends to raise the issue of floods and various other issues in the Parliament.
Pointing out that a majority of the people in the state are dependent on farming, he lamented that there is not even a single agro-based industry in Garo Hills. He added that the Baljek Airport is not functional although it was inaugurated years back.
He said the railway project connects just the border of Garo Hills and not the entire Garo Hills.
“We don’t even have good institutions in Garo Hills which is forcing our students to move out of the state and go even abroad,” he said.
Asked about the long-standing demand of ILP and recognition of Khasi and Garo languages, he said the matters have been discussed and the North East MPs’ Forum will push the demands.
Stating that he and other NE MPs will continue to be aggressive in the Parliament for upholding of truth, Sangma said if the MPs from the Northeast do not get attention, the Centre will continue to neglect the region. “It was only after we entered the well that the Prime Minister addressed the Rajya Sabha. The MPs from the Northeast will stick together in the Parliament,” he said.

